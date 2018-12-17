NIRA to register three million people for National ID

BY PATRICK EBONG.

The National Identification and Registration Authority plans to register and issue National Identity cards to three million people at the beginning of the New Year countrywide.

Sam Okello, the Lira District registrar says the exercise will be conducted across 1,700 sub-counties, town councils and divisions in the country, targeting citizens aged 16 and above.

Okello said learners aged 5 to 16 years who were not previously registered under the learners’ project will also be registered in addition to correction of errors on National IDs as well as replacement of lost ones.

He also disclosed that NIRA is currently in the process of recruiting registration assistants to carry out the exercise.

By November 30, 2018, the Authority had registered 27 million persons, of whom 23 million had been assigned National Identification Numbers.