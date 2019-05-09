NIRA denies knowledge of Kaweesi murder suspects telephone number

By Ruth Anderah.

NIRA has denied knowledge of the eight suspects who are on remand on charges of murdering former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa.

According to NIRA , the suspect’s ID cards which were forwarded for verification as one of the conditions for bail set by the International Crimes Division of the High court can not be traced anywhere in their records.

This means the suspects are holding forged IDs.

Now the trial Judge Lydia Mugambe has ordered that the suspects produce letters from Local council Authorities in places where they shall be residing before released on bail .

The case will return on june 29th after the state has verified all identification reports that will be given to court.

The suspects were granted bail on charges of murder, Aggravated robbery and terrorism but for 2 months they cannot leave prison due to lack of proper identification documents.

