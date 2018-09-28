NIRA blamed for delay in sim-card replacement

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology has blamed the delays in replacement of lost sim-cards on laxity exhibited by officials of the National Identification and Registration Authority.

Speaking before parliament yesterday, the state minister for ICT Aidah Nantaba said some people who are seeking replacement of sim-cards also lacks national Identity Cards yet it takes close to three months get a new one once lost.

She however said that her ministry is set to rectify and harmonise these two processes to ensure a more convenience way of accessing the service.