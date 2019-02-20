Nine-year-old Pupil drowns in Hotel swimming pool

BY JULIUS OCUNGI.

A -nine year-old South Sudanese boy died after drowning in a hotel swimming pool in Gulu Municipality.

Bol-GarangDiar, a primary one pupil at Credo Daycare Nursery and Primary School in Laroo Division was found dead at Bomah Hotel swimming pool last evening.

The deceased was part of 82 pupils who had been taken at the Hotel for their routine swimming lessons at the children swimming pool.

Reports Daily Monitor obtained indicates that after an hour of swimming lesson, the pupils were taken back to school but the school authorities realized Garang wasn’t among them.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okemathe body of Garang was later found in the swimming pool after search was conducted.

He says the swimming pool attendant at the hotel has since been arrested to help in investigations.