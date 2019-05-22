Nine cities approved by Cabinet

By Prossy Kisakye.

Cabinet has approved the creation of nine cities.

According to a statement from the Uganda media center, five of the cities including; Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, and Mbarara will become operational on 1st July 2020.

Hoima and Mbale will become cities on 1st July 2021 while Lira and Entebbe will be elevated to city status on 1st July 2022.

According to the Minister for Local Government, Tom Butime, the decision to elevate the municipalities to a cities in a phased manner was resolved by cabinet last evening in a meeting chaired by the president at state house Entebbe.

A total of Shillings 130 billion will be set aside for the operationalization of the cities after meeting all the requirements.