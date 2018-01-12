Nganda tables motion to cut government expenditure on vehicles

By Ssebuliba Samuel:

The Opposition Chief Whip and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has tabled a motion indented to cut its expenditure on political leaders and public servants.

He proposes that government stops spending on buying, maintaining and servicing public vehicles.

According to Ssemujju public servants and politicians should get vehicles on loans and payback within four years from monthly deductions from their salaries and allowances.

However Ssemujju’s motion exempt the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Speaker, Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Principal Judge due to security concerns