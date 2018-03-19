News DIGP cautioned on militarizing police

By Sssebuliba Samuel.

The new deputy inspector general of police Brigadier Muzeeyi Sabiiti has been asked to resist the ideology of militarizing police as a means of attaining efficiency.

While passing out newly trained officers at Kigo marine training school, on Friday Brigadier Sabiiti said that there was a thin line between police and military and as such they need to be ready to serve in all capacities whenever called upon.

However speaking to KFM, the executive director of foundation for human rights initiative Dr Livingston Ssewanyana said that this was wrong and is likely to increase human rights violations by police.

He said that these sister agencies were designed to handle people differently and this should not be changed