Newly elevated referral hospitals to bridge Mulago gap

By Ritah Kemigisa

Government says the three hospitals of Kawempe, Kirudu and Naguru that have been elevated to referrals will help to bridge the referral gap that has been managed by Mulago specialized hospital.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the ICT and national guidance Frank Tumwebaze said this will help improve health service delivery within Kampala city.

According to Tumwebaze these hospitals will also provide more additional centers for training for medical interns and also strengthen the profession medical training of Maker ere University College of health sciences.

He meanwhile says the three hospitals will meanwhile be allowed to raise alternative revenue such as Non tax revenue through private wings in addition to being allocated funds by government.