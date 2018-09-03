Newly elected Wadri to appeal against ruling that barred him from accessing his constituency

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Arua municipality Kassiano Wadri is set to appeal against Gulu High court ruling that barred him from accessing his constituency.

While granting bail to 33 people who were arrested during Arua Pre election violence, the presiding judge Joseph Mubiru conditionedWadri not to access his constituency for a period of three month.

According to Wadri this was a very unfair condition and he has finalized plans of petitioning against it today.

He said that he can’t desert his people for all this along and so special considerations are needed.

