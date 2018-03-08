Newly appointed Security Minister, IGP and his deputy approved

By Kyeyune Moses.

The appointments committee of parliament approved Gen Elly Tumwine as security minister as well as Mr Okoth Ochola and Brig Sabiti Muzeyi as Inspector General of Police and deputy, respectively.

The three were appointed on Sunday by president Yoweri Museveni, in a mini reshuffle.

Gen Tumwine takes over from Rtd Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde while while Okoth Ochola replaces Gen Kale Kayihura.

One of the members of Parliament who attended the closed door vetting exercise told KFM that all the three nominees were cleared.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity tells KFM that the speaker was highly concerned about the security situation in Tue country especially the gruesome murder of Susan Magara the attacks on women in Wakiso as well as unresolved murders in Kalungu and Greater Masaka.

The three now await official oathing before they commence work.