Newly appointed deputy IGP calls on the public to remain calm

By Derrick Wandera.

The newly appointed deputy IGP Brig Sabiiti Mzee has called on the public to remain calm following the changes at the police top leadership that saw him and OkothOchola appointed to head the force.

Addressing the media at Makindye Military police barracks earlier today, Mzee said he was aware of the new appointment, but will only speak about it at the right time, saying he was there for a blood donation exercise.

Brig Sabiiti said love for humanity has been the driving force behind his success to-date.

He added that he serves because of love and that is why he has been able to mobilize military officers for this noble cause.

The blood donation drive held at the military police headquarters in Makindye today, is expected to raise about 300 units.