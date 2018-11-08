New Twaweza report – Parents constrained by many school contributions

By Ritah Kemigisa.

A new Twaweza report on education and schooling in Uganda released today has revealed that paying excessive financial contributions both in Primary and secondary schools is the biggest challenge faced by parents In the country .

Releasing the report, the lead researcher Marrie Nanyanzi said much as 70% of the parents take their children to UPE schools , close to 80% of them continue paying more money to schools inform of extra tuition, food, construction work and support for volunteer teachers.

Nanyanzi however says despite this challenge majority of the parents do not speak out or report to any one for fear of the repercussion on their children while those who do limited or no response is given.

She meanwhile says the distance to schools and teacher absenteeism is also cited by parents as the key challenge they are facing when taking their children to school.

She is now calling for more engagements between schools and parents if they are to improve their working relationship which in the end leads to a better education system.

The report titled “Preparing the Next Generation, Uganda’s Opinions and experiences on education” was carried in the months of September and October this year from over 1800 respondents in the country.