New study shows many domestic workers ending up in sex work

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda is experiencing increasing cases of domestic workers transiting into commercial sex workers

This has been revealed by the executive director of Uganda Youth development Link UYDEL Rogers Kasirye during the organisations annual conference on child sexual abuse and exploitation held in Kampala.

Kasirye says findings of a study conducted in Mubende, Mityana and Kampala has shown that a quarter of girls sexually exploited graduated from being house girls.

He says several factors are to blame for this including poverty as he explains

The conference with support from Terre des Hommes Netherlands under the Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) programme is intended to create a platform for stakeholders to share experiences, and lessons to suggest strategies for advocacy to address Sexual exploitation of children at community and national levels.