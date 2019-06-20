New SFC commander assumes office

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Lt Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba has asked the new SFC commander to focus more on skilled training.

Lt Gen Muhoozi was presiding over the handover ceremony of

Maj Gen Don Nabasa to the incoming commander Maj Gen. James Birungi.

Gen. Muhoozi, said focus should be especially in the area of para trooping.

Maj Gen. Nabasa in his speech cited bridging the accommodation gaps, conducting skilled and specialized training for troops, among his achievements

Meanwhile the incoming Commander Maj Gen. Birungi, pledged to work tirelessly with the support of the UPDF leadership, Gen Muhoozi and the officers of SFC.