New Report shows that Children are living in poverty

By Ritah Kemigisa.

A new report by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund AND International Labor Organization has revealed that one out of every five children in the world are living in abject poverty.

The report further reveals that almost half of the world’s children are living in moderate poverty.

The agencies have now called for Social protection among children if they are to escape poverty and its devastating effects.

They explain that this can be done by expanding child and family benefits like pitting in place key policies that can improve access to nutrition, health and education, as well as reducing child labor and child poverty and vulnerability.

According to the report globally only 35% of children on average are covered by social protection which reaches only 16 per cent in Africa.

It further notes that universal social protection for children is not a privilege of wealthy countries.