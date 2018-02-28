New infertility law to regulate services offered by fertility clinics in the offing

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The ministry of health has revealed that it is in advanced stages of drafting a law that will regulate services offered by fertility clinics in the country.

The minister of health in charge of general duties Sarah Opendi, says the new law will see sperm banks and surrogacy operations in the country regulated and officially recognized.

Opendi has meanwhile dismissed reports that it is only women who are infertile further warning that even men are susceptible to infertility and do account for 50% of infertility cases.

According to the World Health Organization, one in every four couples in developing countries has been found to be affected by infertility.

In Uganda, about 10-15% of the couples cannot have children due to infertility.