New IGP to close Nalufenya

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola has confirmed that the draded Nalufenya police facility is to face closure.

Okoth Ochola has this afternoon been appearing before Parliament’s committee on Defence and Internal Affairs.

He says that the final decision is awaiting a final order being drafted by the Police Director of Legal Services.

The police chief has been responding to concerns raised by MPs including Butambala County MP Mohamad Muwanga Kivumbi and Budaka County MP Kezekia Mbogo on the state of Nalufenya.

