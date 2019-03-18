New Formation blames NRM MP’s over abuse of the Constitution

By Moses Kyeyune.

New Formation, Uganda’s youngest political voice on the scene, has accused lawmakers from the ruling party for perpetrating the abuse of electoral democracy in the country.

This comes shortly after lawmakers from the National Resistance Movement backed the resolution of their party’s Central Executive Committee to have President Museveni rule Uganda in 2021 and beyond.

Speaking to KFM, former Serere district Woman MP Alice Alaso, one of the key leaders in the New Formation described the development as unfortunate.

Alaso however says that Museveni and his government will fall on a united front, composed of synergies.

