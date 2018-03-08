New deputy IGP promises to work well with his boss

By Moses Kyeyune.

The new deputy Inspector General of police, Brig Sabiti Muzeyi has promised good working relations with his boss, Okoth Ochola.

Present Museveni, in a mini reshuffle, appointed Okoth Martin Ochola as police chief and Brig Sabiti as his deputy.

Ochola replaces Gen Kale Kayihura who has been police boss for close to 13 years.

According to a source who preferred not to be named, Brig Sabiti told members of the appointments committee that he is privileged to work under Ochola, whom he worked with during the 2007 Common Wealth Heads of Government meeting.