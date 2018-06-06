New born baby stolen from hospital in Luweero

By Damali Mukhaye.

A new born baby has been stolen from Bishop Asiri hospital commonly known as Lacho hospital in Kassana, Luweero town council.

The spokesperson of Savannah region Paul Kanganve says that the mother, 18 year old Katushabe Peace had given birth after the suspect pretended to be working with the nurses and told the mother that the baby needs to be weighed.

He says that the suspect entered the hospital claiming she was 3 months pregnant with complications, registered her name as Ndagire Juliet 32 years from Nakaseke.

He appeals to the public to be suspicious of any person carrying a young baby and incase they have not been seeing them pregnant they should report to the nearest police.