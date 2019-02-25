Nema approves new Kampala port construction

BY PAUL TAJUBA.

Works on the proposed New Kampala Port at Bukasa, Kira in Wakiso District are scheduled to start in June this year.

This was revealed by a senior environment assessment officer at National Environment Management Authority Nema Leilah Akello, during an inspection of the project area last week.

The project will take 465 hectares of land and dredging Lake Victoria.

However the affected residents have petitioned court to compel government to compensate them for their properties.

Planners of the port envisage that it will connect Kampala to Dar es Salaam by water and cut transport costs between the two destinations incurred mainly by business people.

In 2013, government put the cost of the port at $180m and it is estimated that at least 200 land owners will be affected.