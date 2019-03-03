NEMA applauds UNBS for blocking importation of second hand vehicles

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The National Environment Management Authority has lauded Uganda National Bureau of Standards for blocking importation of second hand vehicles that are dangerous to the country’s environment.

This is after the standards body revealed that it had blocked 460 vehicles from Japan said to have been tainted by radioactive components.

The NEMA executive director Dr. Tom Okurut says this is a step in the right direction regarding protection of the country’s citizens and the environment.

