Nebanda’s death report still pending

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Jinja municipality East Member of Parliament Paul Mwiru has resurrected demands for findings from an investigation into the death of late Cerina Nebanda in 2013.

Speaking in parliament last evening, Mwiru said that upon her controversial death in 2013, the then chief justice Benjamin Odoki instituted a special committee headed by Justice Paul Mugamba to investigate

He however expressed disappointment that close to 5 years no reports has been produced.

Nebanda was woman member of parliament of Butaleja district.