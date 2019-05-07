NCHE to review accreditation of universities

By Moses Ndhaye

The National Council for Higher Education is considering reviewing the procedure for accrediting operations of universities in the country.

The council’s Communications Officer Saul Waigolo, says one of the things they are planning to implement is capping the number of students enrolled for each program.

This, he says will be dependent on the nature and quality of available facilities.

He made the remarks during the inter university for East Africa 9th annual forum was running under the theme “competence based learning for achieving sustainable development goals.”

On his part, the Inter-University Council for East Africa secretary prof Alexandre Lyambabaje called for a uniform fees structures across all institutions in the region.

The move he says will increase and ease access to higher education to the region’s students, but will also deepen integration.