Nawangwe writes to individual college bosses where lectures haven’t commenced

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The vice chancellor of Makerere university prof Barnabas Nawangwe has started writing to the heads of colleges where lectures have never commenced since the semester started, instructing them to return to class immediately.

According to the letter addressed to prof Bernard Bashaasha, the principal college of environment and science,Nawangwe says that he has noted that no single lecture has ever taken place since the semester started in his college.

He says that either management or council has received any officially communication from the staff that they are on strike, hence all staff who are using this excuse to stay home are absconding directing all staff to resume classes immediately.

The school of law students have also never attend ed any lecture since the semester started and the students are this afternoon expected to match to the main building to petition Nawangwe over the same.