Nawangwe calls for more funds toward population and climate change

By Damali Mukhaye.

The vice chancellor of Makerere University Prof Barabbas Nawangwe has asked donor countries to review their policies and increase the funding to universities.

According to Nawangwe,It is unfortunate that many universities cannot carry out research on new emerging challenges because donors have stopped funding them.

Nawangwe says the current increasing population in the East African region is bound to become a big problem and should be urgently addressed and research is key.

He meanwhile says the current climate change problem will continue to affect many if researchers are not given an opportunity to come up with a solution.