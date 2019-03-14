Nawangwe attacked over no-pay proposal

By Damali Mukhaye.

Makerere University staff have attacked the vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe for his proposal that staff who demonstrate should not be paid.

Nawangwe wants parliament to come up with a law to punish such lecturers just like it is done in the United States.

Speaking to kfm, the vice chairperson of the university academic staff association Edward Mvavu says Nawangwe should stop being a copycat but rather concentrate on solving the real issues that cause strikes in Universities.

The permanent secretary at Ministry of education Alex Kakooza says the day to say issues of management at Makerere are under the mandate of the council and senate and the ministry only intervenes when it is a policy issues.