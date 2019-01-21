Nawangwe asked to apologize to the University staff

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has been asked to apologize to apologize to the University staff and Ugandans at large.

The chief council for the University Staff Isaac Ssemakade says the conduct by Prof Nawangwe to sack the staff is illegal and unconstitutional and unreasonable.

Semakade is now advising Nawangye to go slow and reconsider his actions arguing that he is using overly excessive power on workers who have not committed any crime adding that they should have undergone a disciplinary process.

He has warned him to withdraw or lift the suspension so that all the university stakeholders like students and donors do not suffer because of his actions.

He further asks Nawangwe to reflect on all this if sanity is to prevail at the great University.