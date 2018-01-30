Uganda, S.Africa sign security cooperation agreement

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda has signed an agreement on defence, peace and security cooperation with South Africa.

The agreement was signed by President Yoweri Museveni and his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma following a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 30th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Meanwhile in another meeting with his Mozambique counterpart, Felipe Jacinto Nyusi, President Museveni commended the Southern African state for its role in ensuring a peaceful transition of power in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

He told President Nyusi that Ugandans were grateful for the support Mozambique offered the liberation struggles of the 1960s and 70s.

Later, President Museveni held more bilateral discussions with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan and President Jaoa Lourenco of Angola and the President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia with whom they discussed issues to do with Amison and regional peace.