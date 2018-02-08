Speaker orders forensic audit into Sh700bn PTA loan

By Moses Kyeyune

The storm is not over yet for Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Auditor General to carry out a forensics audit into the Sh 720 billion loan from PTA Bank.

The money, acquired in 2016 was meant to aid procurement of medical supplies for the National Medical Stores, purchase of earth moving machines from China through the Ministry of works, and support for the Rural Electrification projects, but it was never used for its purpose according to the findings of the Public Accounts Committee.

The Speaker’s directive suspends the debate on the report, awaiting for the Auditor General’s Findings.

The Public Accounts Committee report recommended the sacking of Kasaija and the Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, for alleged collusion and abuse of office.