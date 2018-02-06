SGR activities on course-government

By Moses Kyeyune

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will soon become reality as the process of land acquisition which is the most important part of this project nears completion.

The modern transport facility, is part of a wider Northern Corridor integration, being implemented in four East African Member states; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Recently, Kenya finished part of its obligation in the construction phase, raising questions on why Uganda is trailing in the implementation of the project.

However, according to Alfred Obong, the SGR Construction Manager, all planned activities are on course and Ugandans need not worry.