Science teachers blame poor performance on fake chemicals

By Damali Mukhaye.

Science teachers have cited fake and expired chemicals used in conducting practical subjects as one of the many reasons for the high failure rates in science subjects across the country.

This is after the government blamed teachers for the poor science grades in the 2017 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations whose results were released on Wednesday.

The teachers are blamed for employing poor teaching methods.

However, according to James Bato the Dean Upper School also a biology and chemistry teacher at Kitante Hill School, students cannot get the expected results when conducting practical exams using expired or counterfeit chemicals that have flooded the market.

Bato adds that the limited number of science teachers in rural schools coupled with poor remuneration has affected the teaching of science subjects, calling for government intervention to make the field more attractive.