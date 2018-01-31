S.Sudan & DRC conflicts worsening refugee crisis, UNHCR chief

By Moses Ndhaye

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has asked the leaders in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo to stop the ongoing conflicts that have led to untold suffering and death of many innocent people.

While addressing a news conference in Kampala yesterday, Grandi said the international community will not sit back and watch as people especially children and women continue to suffer.

According the UN refugee agency Uganda is currently host to some1.4 million refugees as a result of these conflicts.