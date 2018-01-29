Pastor, village chairperson arrested over cattle theft

By Malik Fahad

Police in Kyotera are holding a Pentecostal church pastor and a village chairperson for their alleged involvement in cattle theft.

Sarah Atuhairwe a pastor at Calidarity Christian Church Kiweesi and Achileo Luyinda have been arrested for reportedly stealing two cows belonging to a one Livingston Ssenyondo.

According to Ssenyondo the animals that were stolen from his kraal while he was away, were found at the pastor’s home.

Godfrey Babalanda the Officer in Charge of Kyotera police station Preliminary investigations indicate that Luyinda had signed transfer forms for the stolen cows to be taken to the market.

He says the duo is to be charged with theft after investigations are completed.