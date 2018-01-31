Parliament halts debate on controversial boda boda 2010

By Samuel Ssebuliba

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has halted debate on the operatiosn of Boda boda 2010 and other boda boda associations in Kampala to allow room for ongoing investigation into this sector.

In November last year, parliament adopted a motion by the Bunya East MP Waira Majegere on investigating the conduct of boda boda operators in Kampala that are being accused of facilitating crime.

However, Kadaga now says that although parliament takes seriously the reported lawlessness of boda boda riders and had resolved to constitute a select committee to investigate the matter, this cannot go on since the security organs are now conducting investigations into the same sector.

Boda boda 2010 patron, Abdallah Kitatta together with 12 others were on January 29 charged at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC) at Mbuya Army Barracks and remanded to Kigo prison.

The defense deputy spokesperson Lt. Col Deo Akiiki, confirmed earlier that five charges were preferred against them, four of which four are criminal offences of failure to protect war material contrary to Section 122 (1) and (2) (h) and (i) of the UPDF act, 2005.

The fifth charge is unlawful possession of military stores contrary to Section161 of the UPDF act.

The four criminal offences attract a maximum sentence of death while the other life imprisonment respectively.

The above accused persons will appear on the 9th of February 2018 for further mention of the charges against them