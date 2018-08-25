Over 80 still in police custody over “free Bobi Wine” protests

By Damali Mukhaye

Over 80 people remain in custody following the nationwide “Free Bobi Wine” protests staged early this week.

Over 100 suspects were arrested from the city for allegedly taking part in protests that called for the release of jailed Kyadondo East MP and pop star Robert Kyagulanyi.

The police spokesperson Emillian Kayima says after screening the suspects the number has now reduced to about 80, 17 of which have already appeared in court, with four granted bail, while the rest still wait to be produced in court.

He has challenged political leaders to educate the public about peaceful ways of demonstrating to express their dissatisfaction with a particular situation rather taking to the streets in violent protests.