Karamoja residents cry out to land probe commission

Stephen Ariong

Residents in Karamoja sub region have cried out to the chairperson of the land probe commission Justice Catherine Bamugemereire to help investigate reports of land grabbing by some senior government officials in the area.

The appeal was made during a sensitization meeting on land matters by Land and Equity Movement of Uganda and NGOs on land rights in Karamoja.

Joseph Lote a resident of Kakomongole village in Kakomongole Sub County says on several occasions they have repulsed soldiers and surveyors who were caught surveying their land at night without their consent.

Capt Isaac Owera the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson however, says he is not aware of any such development but has promised to follow it up.