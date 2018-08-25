Jailed Wadri asks to be sworn in

Benjamin Jumbe

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament-elect Kassiano Wadri has asked parliament to fast track his swearing in.

Wadri was declared winner of the Arua Municipality by-election while in detention together with over 30 other people including four members of parliament following the chaos that erupted on the last day of the campaigns in Arua Municipality.

He made the appeal during a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya who visited Gulu prison to check on the health condition of arrested MPs including Paul Mwiru and Gerald Karuhanga.

Daily Monitor’s Julius Ocungi reports that in response, the deputy speaker said he would work to ensure that this is arranged when the legislator is granted bail.



