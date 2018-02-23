EAC admission criteria questioned

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

East African Community (EAC) leaders have been challenged to revise the criteria for admission of more members into the bloc.

The call comes as the 19th heads of state meeting that is underway in Kampala is expected to discuss the possibility of admitting Somalia to the community.

According to Mwambutsya Ndebesa a political analyst, EAC member states have disregarded the set criteria for admission of members and instead based on the need to add more members for the sake of expanding markets.

He says countries like South Sudan and Somalia are far below the required standards of good governance, respect for human rights and other pillars, but heads of states went ahead to admit the former while the latter’s application is being considered.