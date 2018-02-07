Do not crucify me over 700b PTA loan, Kasaija

By Moses Kyeyune

Debate on the hard-hitting PTA Loan report is expected to continue after the Speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga differed it to today to allow time to study the hansard.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija had asked the House to study the manner in which the 720 billion shillings loan was spent.

Mr. Kasaija whom MPs are plotting to censure over the said funds also told parliament that no money was stolen and that he should not be crucified basing on erroneous conclusions by the Public Accounts Committee.

The Speaker thus asked members to allow the debate to continue today after she has read the hansard to ascertain the minister’s claims.