Court allows Rwenzururu king to bury queen mother

By Ruth Anderah

High Court Judge Eva Luswata has allowed Rwenzuru King Charles Wesley Mumbere to travel Kasese district for burial of his late queen mother Christine Nyamukama Biira.

According to her ruling the Omusinga is given 14 days and the order is specifically to attend burial and carry out cultural activities since he is the first born in the family.

The king has however been barred from carrying out activities that may incite violence.

This is after he filed an application before court seeking permission to bury his mother who passed on Tuesday 11th June.

He is charged with various offenses including terrorism and murder that he allegedly committed in 2016. He earlier expressed his gratitude for the court decision.

In January 2017 the Omusinga was released on bail and one of his bail conditions was restriction to the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Jinja and he was also prohibited from accessing the districts of Kasese, Kabarole and Bundibugyo.