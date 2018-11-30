National mourning for lake Victoria victims on today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The national flag is to fly at half-mast as the country mourns Ugandans who perished in a boat accident on Lake Victoria over the weekend

Government this week declared 30th November a national mourning day after the tragic boat accident which left over 30 people dead when the boat they were on capsized.

The state minister for disaster preparedness Musa Echweru says that the country will not only be mourning but also reflecting on what happened and devise solutions to mitigate repeat of the same.

He encourages places of worship to organise prayers for the victims.

