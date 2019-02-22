National Gender and Equity budgeting trainers passed out

By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of finance has expressed hope that the 40 gender and equity budgeting trainers who graduated today will help government to have a gender responsive budget.

Awarding certificates to the trainers, the finance minister in charge of planning David Bahati said the implementation of a certificate on gender and equity compliance has been a big problem ever since the public finance management Act, 2015 was passed.

The Act obliges all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to address gender and equity concerns in their respective budgets so that everyone, men and women are all included.

Bahati committed to continue addressing gender and equity issues in budgeting so that the country can achieve social and economic transformation.

On his part, the civil society budget advocacy group director Julius Mukunda called for compliance and implementation of gender responsive assessments.

He also appealed to government to give the assessment work to the trainers.