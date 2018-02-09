NASA to hold more rallies ahead of national convention

By Daily Nation reporter

Kenya’s opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) is not relenting. It is planning six rallies in the run-up to a national convention slated for the end of February in response to the government’s crackdown on its key players.

According to Daily Nation NASA maintains plans to continue with its product boycott and willful disobedience of the law starting this weekend.

Since the January 30 Uhuru Park oath taking by Raila Odinga, several opposition leaders arrested including Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang’, his Makadara counterpart George Aladwa, and firebrand activist Miguna Miguna who was on Tuesday evening deported to Canada.

The National Assembly Minority chief whip Junet Mohamed said that Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has negated the “huge strides made after the 2010 Constitution, the doctrine of the separation of powers, the Bill of Rights, and devolution thus his government needs no recognition.