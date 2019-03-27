Nantaba blames police for shooting Ssebuliba

By Damali Mukhaye.

The State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Idah Nantaba has blamed police for shooting Ronald Subulime who was accused of trying to assassinate her over the weekend.

Ssebulime was on Sunday shot dead after Nantaba notified police about the two men who intercepted her car, when she was returning to Kampala from Ndeeba village in Kayunga, where she had spent the weekend.

Some members of the public were quoted by sections of the media saying that Ssebulime had been arrested by police officers, handcuffed and then shot dead. Something police they were investigating the reports.

Speaking to the media today, Nantaba faulted police for shooting the man yet he was allegedly handcuffed.

She however blamed Ssebulime for declining to stop despite her numerous calls asserting that he made one mistake of speeding off.

Meanwhile the father of Ssebulime faulted police for allegedly shooting his son who was going to visit his children.

