Nansana armed robbery victim dies at Mulago

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Another victim of shooting by armed robbers at cheap hardware shop in Nansana, Wakiso has died from Mulago hospital.

This brings the total of the dead to three.

The police spokesperson Kampala metropolitan Patrick Onyango says the victim identified as Amin Bugembe died from Mulago a few hours after he was rushed there for treatement.

Yesterday two victims among them;Jimmy Atikuru, the assistant Manager and Frank Mutsinda died on spot.

Onyango says three suspects have been arrested to assist police in investigations.