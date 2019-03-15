Nankabirwa defends blocking mp’s

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The NRM caucus chairperson and government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa has defended the blocking of some party members from attending the ongoing retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

It follows concerns raised over the party’s move to exclude 6 of its members from attending the retreat on grounds of alleged indiscipline.

Addressing journalists at Kyankwanzi, Nankabirwa said those blocked abandoned the party and its colors, hobnobbing with the opposition and openly opposing party positions which could not be tolerated

Regarding the agenda, Nankabirwa was non-committal about the resolutions of the Central Executive Committee, including endorsement of president Museveni’s sole candidature in 2021, but said if brought up it would be discussed.