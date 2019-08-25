Namutumba woman delivers five babies

By Yazid Yolisigira



NAMUTUMBA: A 38 – year old woman in Namutumba district has delivered five babies. The news took her by surprise as medics reportedly told her during antenatal care visits that she was carrying two children.

Sofiat Mutesi, a resident of Nawaikoke village delivered three girls and two boys normally on Sunday and there are all alive.

The first baby is said to have been delivered from Ivukula health centre III in Namutumba district before she was referred to Iganga hospital where she delivered the rest.

Mutesi says she was surprised because during her antenatal visits at Ivukula and Nsinze health centre IV she was examined and told that she only had two babies.

She said that she has fourteen children where she managed to deliver three, two sets of twins and two other children.

Maureen Babirye, a mid-wife who attended to her at Iganga hospital said that the children and their mother where all well.