Namungongo to be made a tourism city

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has revealed is considering making Namungongo suburb the home to the Anglican and Catholic Shrines where 45 Martyrs were executed a tourism city.

According to the state minister for tourism Godfrey Kiwanda, this is being done as a strategy to promote faith based tourism.

Kiwanda says his ministry is in talks with the urban planning ministry to find a way of expanding the worshiping places that currently get over whelmed by the huge numbers that turn up for the 3rd June celebrations.

Kiwanda argues that more land needs to be acquired and developed so that more space for parking is created and other infrastructures that can promote tourism like hotels are constructed.

He adds that they are considering compensating all those who privately own land in these worship places to give it up for development.