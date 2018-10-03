Namuganza praise mobile money tax

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Lands junior minister Persis Namuganza has challenged Ugandans to focus on the advantages the mobile money tax in line with widening tax base, other than criticizing it

Yesterday, passed the excise amendment bill 2018 after reducing mobile money tax from 1% to 0.5%.

Namuganza said that since graduated tax was abolished, the volume of tax collected reduced which forced government to resort to borrowing.

She said that this tax is going to reduce Uganda’s dependence level and Ugandans should be proud to contribute to their country’s economy.

She however attacked opposition for trying to block this tax.